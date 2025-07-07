Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jurassic World Rebirth leads North American box office

2025-07-07 04:07:28
(MENAFN) Universal and Amblin’s sci-fi blockbuster Jurassic World Rebirth led the North American box office this weekend, raking in an estimated $91.5 million over its first three days, according to Comscore data released Sunday.

Since its Wednesday release, the dinosaur adventure has grossed $147.3 million domestically. Internationally, it debuted with $171 million across 82 markets, pushing its global total to $318.3 million.

Jurassic World Rebirth is the fourth film in the Jurassic World series and the seventh installment in the broader Jurassic Park franchise. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film features stars including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey.

In second place, Warner Bros.’ release of Apple Original Films’ F1 The Movie earned $26.1 million this weekend, bringing its North American total to $109.5 million after 10 days.

Coming in third, Universal’s release of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon collected $11 million in its fourth weekend, with a North American total of $224 million.

