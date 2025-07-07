403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jurassic World Rebirth leads North American box office
(MENAFN) Universal and Amblin’s sci-fi blockbuster Jurassic World Rebirth led the North American box office this weekend, raking in an estimated $91.5 million over its first three days, according to Comscore data released Sunday.
Since its Wednesday release, the dinosaur adventure has grossed $147.3 million domestically. Internationally, it debuted with $171 million across 82 markets, pushing its global total to $318.3 million.
Jurassic World Rebirth is the fourth film in the Jurassic World series and the seventh installment in the broader Jurassic Park franchise. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film features stars including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey.
In second place, Warner Bros.’ release of Apple Original Films’ F1 The Movie earned $26.1 million this weekend, bringing its North American total to $109.5 million after 10 days.
Coming in third, Universal’s release of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon collected $11 million in its fourth weekend, with a North American total of $224 million.
Since its Wednesday release, the dinosaur adventure has grossed $147.3 million domestically. Internationally, it debuted with $171 million across 82 markets, pushing its global total to $318.3 million.
Jurassic World Rebirth is the fourth film in the Jurassic World series and the seventh installment in the broader Jurassic Park franchise. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film features stars including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey.
In second place, Warner Bros.’ release of Apple Original Films’ F1 The Movie earned $26.1 million this weekend, bringing its North American total to $109.5 million after 10 days.
Coming in third, Universal’s release of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon collected $11 million in its fourth weekend, with a North American total of $224 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment