Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre Al Khor Branch Continues Educational Activities

Doha: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre in Al-Khor city branch continues its diverse educational and awareness-raising activities, covering several areas of Islamic outreach.

These include field visits, prison visits, hospital visits, and new Muslim education programmes.

These efforts aim to provide Islamic awareness and guidance for non-Arabic-speaking residents of Al Khor and surrounding areas.

The Centre's goal in conducting these activities is to extend comprehensive outreach beyond Doha, helping non-Arabic speakers become familiar with Islam, its culture, and Qatari society, including its traditions and customs.

This fosters better integration and understanding.

The Al-Khor branch organizes its programmes in a way that is suitable for the specific audiences and their diverse circumstances, following an approach that brings the programmes directly to people where they are-through coordination with institutions and employers-while addressing their knowledge needs in an organized and appropriate manner.

The Centre conducts monthly field visits to workers in Al Khor city, aiming to educate them on Islamic values and answer their questions.

In addition, the Centre has held a number of Islamic lectures covering a variety of important topics.

The New Muslim Education Programme is also offered, focusing on the fundamentals of Islam, general behavioural principles, and moral conduct.

Moreover, the Centre's team has conducted spiritual visits to correctional and rehabilitation facilities, delivering sermons and offering moral support.

The team also visits hospitalized patients, providing them with spiritual comfort, reminding them of Allah, and encouraging them to endure illness with patience and faith.

