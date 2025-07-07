UNGA To Convene Special Session On Afghanistan
KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is scheduled to hold a special session today (Monday) to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the UNGA, the session will begin at 10 a.m. local time in New York. It is expected to feature the adoption of a non-binding resolution reaffirming the international community's commitment to the rights, dignity and aspirations of the Afghan people.
The resolution will emphasize support for a peaceful and inclusive future for Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Naseer Ahmad Faiq, Afghanistan's chargé d'affaires to the United Nations, wrote on his X account that he would participate in the session.
kk/sa
