UNGA To Convene Special Session On Afghanistan


2025-07-07 04:00:25
KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is scheduled to hold a special session today (Monday) to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the UNGA, the session will begin at 10 a.m. local time in New York. It is expected to feature the adoption of a non-binding resolution reaffirming the international community's commitment to the rights, dignity and aspirations of the Afghan people.

The resolution will emphasize support for a peaceful and inclusive future for Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Naseer Ahmad Faiq, Afghanistan's chargé d'affaires to the United Nations, wrote on his X account that he would participate in the session.

