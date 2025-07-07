403
Trump Slams Musk’s Political Party Plan, Calls Him “Train Wreck”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Elon Musk’s recent move to launch a new political party, accusing the billionaire of fostering “disruption and chaos” that could destabilize the American political system.
In a Truth Social post late Sunday, Trump condemned Musk’s erratic conduct over the past weeks, labeling him a “train wreck.” The president warned that Musk’s proposed third party, the America Party, is doomed to fail and would only deepen divisions among voters.
“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump wrote. “He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States – the system seems not designed for them.”
Trump added, “The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS,” highlighting that the Democratic Party has already caused “enough of that.”
Alongside this, Trump defended his recently signed multitrillion-dollar spending bill, the One Big Beautiful Bill, which Musk has vehemently criticized.
The president asserted that Musk’s opposition to the legislation stems largely from its removal of federal electric vehicle mandates—provisions that had previously benefited Musk’s enterprises.
Trump also slammed Musk’s reported efforts to place a Democrat close to him in charge of NASA. He argued this would have posed a conflict of interest, given Musk’s deep ties to the space sector.
“My number one charge is to protect the American public!” Trump insisted.
These remarks came in response to Musk’s Friday announcement about progressing with the America Party, promising to “give freedom back to the people” and condemning both major parties for “bankrupting” the nation.
While Musk did not detail the party’s development, he hinted at a strategic approach focused on the 2026 midterm elections—when all 435 House seats and 33 Senate seats will be contested.
“The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield,” Musk declared.
Previously, Musk maintained that his critiques of Trump were not motivated by subsidies, but rather by concerns over a soaring budget deficit. Musk had been brought on to help reduce federal spending as a key figure in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The feud between Musk and Trump has intensified, with the president accusing Musk of receiving more government subsidies “than any human being in history,” threatening to deploy DOGE against him, and even suggesting the possibility of deporting the South African-born entrepreneur.
