Trump Blasts Musk’s New “America Party”, Calls It “Ridiculous”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Elon Musk’s recent announcement about launching a new political party, labeling the idea as “ridiculous.”
Speaking to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump dismissed the formation of a third party, emphasizing the long-standing dominance of the two-party system.
"I think it's ridiculous to start a third party," Trump stated.
The comments came shortly after Musk revealed the creation of the "America Party," following a public poll on X where he asked users if they desired a new political force.
Trump highlighted the GOP’s significant achievements and warned that introducing a third party would only create confusion.
"It's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion…He can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous," he added.
The dynamic between Trump and Musk has rapidly deteriorated from one of mutual backing to a bitter public dispute. This shift intensified after Musk criticized Trump’s ambitious tax and spending proposal, dubbing it “utterly insane and destructive.”
Last month, Musk floated the idea of a new political party representing the majority of Americans in the center, tweeting, “time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle.”
He then supported the name “America Party,” aligning it with the America PAC he launched last year, which funneled $239 million into supporting Trump and other Republicans during the 2024 election cycle.
Responding on his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed regret over Musk’s recent behavior, saying he is "saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks."
Trump praised his tax and spending bill, calling it "a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time."
The legislation, Trump explained, allows Americans the freedom to choose between gasoline, hybrid, and other technologies without government pressure pushing for electric-only vehicles.
"I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned Endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate - It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had. He said he had no problems with that - I was very surprised! "
"Additionally, Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before. Elon probably was, also. I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life," he added.
Musk, meanwhile, reiterated on X that the America Party is “needed to fight the Republican/Democrat Uniparty.”
