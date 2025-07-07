403
GCC Chief, Japan FM Agree To Enhance Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 7 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Monday shared the view that the two sides will further strengthen their relations, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has six members under its wing, namely Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.
During their meeting in Tokyo, Iwaya pointed out that the GCC countries are playing an increasingly important role in the turbulent regional and international situation, saying, "Japan wishes to further deepen cooperation towards realizing peace and stability in the region and the international community," according to a press release from the ministry.
Al-Budaiwi replied that the GCC also attached importance to its relationship with Japan, and extended an invitation for a Japan-GCC Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the ministry said.
Iwaya conveyed Japan's hope that the GCC countries would continue to play a leading role in stabilizing the global oil market amid the increasingly unstable situation in the Middle East.
He also expressed willingness to strengthening cooperation in a wide range of political and economic fields between the two sides, including the early conclusion of the Japan-GCC Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) negotiations, in which the second round of negotiations after the resumption of negotiations was held last week.
Al-Budaiwi shared the hope for the early conclusion of the EPA and said that he wishes to steadily advance cooperation in a wide range of fields in accordance with the Japan-GCC Action Plan.
In addition, both sides exchanged candid views on the situation in the Middle East, including the Israeli occupation and Iran, the Gaza Strip, as well as Syria.
Iwaya vowed Japan's continued diplomatic effort to ensure that the ceasefire agreement between the Israeli occupation and Iran was steadily implemented and that avenues for dialogue are reopened.
They also shared concerns about acts that threaten freedom of navigation and attacks on oil facilities, and confirmed close cooperation between Japan and the GCC for peace and stability in the Middle East. (end)
