Rpost Expands RAPTORTM AI Cybersecurity Framework To Saudi Arabia And UAE With PSC Partnership
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, a global leader in intelligent content security, has officially launched its RAPTORTM AI Agent Framework in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, marking a strategic expansion aligned with the recent U.S. Presidential trade mission to the region. In partnership with PSC, a Riyadh-based technology integrator led by Suliman Alsuliman, RPost aims to deliver advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions tailored to industrial, telecom, and government sectors. This collaboration builds on RPost's success with major clients like ADNOC and Shell, and positions the RAPTORTM AI framework as a key tool in combating content-related cyber threats.
RPost's RAPTORTM AI, announced earlier this year, is designed to provide agentic responses to human-error risks and unique content security challenges. According to Aragon Research, the solution addresses a critical gap in enterprise cybersecurity by leveraging RPost's robust data infrastructure. CEO Zafar Khan emphasized the company's personal approach, highlighting face-to-face engagements with stakeholders in Riyadh and Dubai. RPost's intelligent content platform, enhanced by RAPTORTM AI, offers deep forensic insight into content interaction-enabling a new level of proactive security and compliance across enterprise environments.
