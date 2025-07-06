403
Cultural Summer Programme Launched
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Heenat Salma and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have launched a cultural summer programme titled 'Revive: A Summer of Crafts' as part of a nationwide initiative taking place across 10 youth centres in Qatar.
The programme is designed to reconnect Qatari youth with their cultural roots by introducing them to traditional craft practices through practical, skill-based learning, a statement said.
Beyond technical knowledge, it promotes creativity, self-expression, and a deeper understanding of local heritage.
Inspired by the belief that cultural knowledge is best preserved through active participation, the initiative places traditional craftsmanship at the core of experiential education.
The programme offers young participants an opportunity to engage directly with artisans, learn heritage skills, and reflect on the relevance of these traditions in today's world.
The programme nurtures their technical ability and critical thinking, cultural awareness, and a strong sense of identity and responsibility.
This initiative serves as a model for meaningful collaboration between government institutions and community-led organisations.
It contributes to national efforts to safeguard intangible cultural heritage while empowering youth to take an active role in shaping a culturally grounded and socially responsible future, in line with the goals of the Qatar National Development Strategy, the statement added.
