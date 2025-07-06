403
US Pres. Trump Signs 'Major Disaster' Declaration In Texas Due To Floods
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 6 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump announced that he signed a "Major Disaster Declaration" for Kerr County, Texas, due to the devastating floods, with the death toll rising to 68, including 21 children.
The move aims "to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need," Trump stated on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.
He added, "These families are enduring unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing," reaffirming that his administration continues to work closely with state leaders and local officials.
He referred to the visit made by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem yesterday, to coordinate with Texas Governor Greg Abbott regarding the devastating floods, while praising the efforts of the US Coast Guard and emergency teams in rescuing 850 people.
For his part, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters that the death toll from the floods has risen to 68 people, including 21 children, while search and rescue operations continue for missing persons, including 11 girls from a summer camp.
The US National Weather Service had declared a state of emergency due to the flooding in parts of Kerr County, after heavy rainfall of up to 30 centimeters. (end)
