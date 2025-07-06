Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK's Lammy Attends Panel Discussion At Kuwait Diplomatic Institute


2025-07-06 07:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) -- UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs David Lammy, now on a visit to Kuwait, attended a panel discussion hosted by Sheikh Soud Nasser Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute on Sunday.
The discussion focused on the strategic partnership between the State of Kuwait and the United Kingdom and the prospects of enhancing cooperation, as well as regional and international challenges.
Also in attendance were Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and other senior officials of the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry. (end)
