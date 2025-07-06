Pahalgam Attack Blow To Entire Humanity Supporting Terror, Terrorists Shouldn't Be Acceptable: PM Modi At BRICS Summit

MENAFN - Live Mint): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, was a blow not only to India but to humanity.

At the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, PM Modi called for sanctions against terrorists and said that giving silent consent, supporting terror or terrorists, should not be acceptable.

“There should be no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. For personal or political gain, giving silent consent, supporting terror or terrorists, should not be acceptable,” he said.

“Victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be weighed on the same scale. There should be no difference between words and actions regarding terrorism,” he added.

- Terrorism is among the most serious challenges facing humanity. Recently, India faced an inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This was an attack on all of humanity.

- For global peace and prosperity, BRICS nations must adopt a clear and unified stance on overcoming terrorism. On a subject like terrorism, there is no room for double standards! If any country provides direct or indirect support to terrorism, it must pay the price for it.

- There must be absolutely no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. We cannot weigh victims of terrorism and its supporters on the same scale. Any silent support or approval to terrorism for personal or political interests must be unacceptable.

- India, being the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Gautam Buddha believes that no matter how difficult the circumstances are, the path of peace is the best option for the welfare of humanity. And, India will do everything possible in this direction.

- The Global South has often been a victim of“double standards” and nations that make major contributions to the world economy are deprived of a seat at the decision-making table.

- Countries that have a major contribution to today's global economy have not been given a seat at the decision-making table. This is not just a question of representation, but also of credibility and effectiveness.”

- PM Modi said the world today needs a new multipolar and inclusive order, and this has to begin with comprehensive reforms in global institutions.

- Reforms should not be merely symbolic, but their real impact should also be visible. There should be changes in governance structures, voting rights and leadership positions.

The annual BRICS Summit began with a group photo of the leaders of the bloc's member nations followed by an address by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In his remarks at the first plenary session, the prime minister rued the Global South has often received nothing but token gestures on issues like climate finance, sustainable development and technology access.

- In the age of artificial intelligence , where technology is updated every week, it is not acceptable for a global institution to not be updated even once in 80 years. 21st century software cannot be run by 20th century typewriters.

- India has always considered it its duty to rise above its own interests and work in the interest of humanity. We are fully committed to making constructive contributions on all subjects, along with the BRICS countries.