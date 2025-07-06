Infinity Ground (AINBSC) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, officially listedon. Thetrading pair is now accessible at:







Introducing Infinity Ground: Agentic IDE for AI-Native dApps

Infinity Ground is redefining how software is built by pioneering decentralized Agentic IDE-a platform where anyone can build functional decentralized applications (dApps) using natural language, without writing code. By enabling AI agents to handle development workflows, Infinity Ground will allow creators to ideate, deploy, and monetize intelligent applications in a fully decentralized and censorship-resistant environment.

The platform's AI-driven development interface transforms natural language prompts into deployable smart contracts and user-facing applications, merging human creativity with machine execution. Users will be able to select from modular templates, remix existing projects, or generate entirely new ones through guided interactions with agentic tools.

Why Infinity Ground Matters

Infinity Ground is built for the AI-native internet age. As applications evolve beyond static logic into dynamic, intelligent systems, the need for low-code/no-code solutions that support human-machine collaboration becomes critical. Infinity Ground addresses this need through:



Natural Language Development: Describe what you want, and AI will build it.

Decentralized Incentives: Blockchain-based incentives ensure fair value sharing among creators, developers, and contributors.

Open Remix Culture: All dApps are transparent, modular, and remixable. True Ownership: Through decentralized hosting and onchain creation, users retain full control over their digital assets and IP.

Ecosystem Architecture

Infinity Ground's architecture is layered to support full decentralization:



Application Layer: dApp creation for gaming, DeFi, social platforms, and more.

Execution Layer: Secure multi-chain smart contract deployment.

Data Layer: Decentralized storage ensuring data integrity.

Model Layer: Integrated AI models for intelligent decision-making. Hosting Layer: Self-custodial, censorship-resistant application hosting.

At the heart of the ecosystem is the Infinity IDE , which leverages GPT-4, Claude, and other advanced models to deliver intelligent code generation, debugging, and optimization. Real-time feedback loops and adaptive model routing ensure quality, accuracy, and scalability.

$AINBSC Token Utility and Economic Design

The AINBSC token powers all economic activity within the Infinity Ground ecosystem. It enables:



Payments & Transaction Fees: Covering platform usage and services.

NFT Memberships: Unlocking exclusive features and tiered privileges.

Launchpad & Marketplace Access: Requiring AINBSC for participation.

Governance Rights: Voting on treasury allocations and platform upgrades. Staking & Incentives: Offering yield and ecosystem stability.

Deflationary Tokenomics and Long-Term Alignment

Infinity Ground's tokenomics include milestone-based burns, performance-linked vesting, and dynamic incentive allocation-all aimed at creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

Tokenomics Breakdown :



Partners & Creators: 28.0%

Treasury: 20.0%

Community Incentives: 15.0%

Marketing: 11.0%

Team: 10.4%

Private Sales: 9.9%

Liquidity: 3.0%

Advisors: 2.6% Token Swap: 0.1%

These allocations are strategically structured to support platform development, ecosystem growth, and decentralized governance.

Roadmap Highlights

Phase 1 – Foundation (2025):

Launch IDE, deploy core infrastructure, onboard early users and partners.

Phase 2 – Expansion:

Scale application layers, introduce marketplace monetization, and refine AI pipelines.

Phase 3 – Dapp Factory Evolution:

Enable full-cycle autonomous development, grow a global contributor network.

Phase 4 – Long-Term Vision:

Position Infinity Ground as the foundational blockchain for creative developers and Vibe Coders across industries.

Learn More about Infinity Ground (AINBSC)

Website:

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT.

