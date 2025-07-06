Zelensky Provides Update On Frontline Situation, Announces New Agreements With Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this in a video address , according to Ukrinform.

"Today's reports – primarily from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi – on the frontlines. The Pokrovsk direction, where the highest number of assaults took place over the past 24 hours, along with other areas in the Donetsk region, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Defense against Russian long-range strikes, and our own long-range operations," Zelensky said.

He expressed gratitude to Ukrainian forces for their precise strikes and their ability to reach even very remote areas in Russia.

Zelensky signs sanctions package targeting Russia's financial schemes

Zelensky praised the coordinated efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, and Ukrainian intelligence, which have enabled effective use of long-range weapons - a key factor in bringing the war closer to an end.

Zelensky also announced that new decisions and international agreements are being prepared to further strengthen Ukraine, both militarily and in humanitarian terms.

"Much of the coming week will be dedicated to Ukraine's recovery – to new agreements with partners, and, in many ways, to restoring justice," he added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine