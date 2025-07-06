UAE: Sheikh Mohammed Announces Federal Government Plan, Using AI To Cut Down Service Time

UAE launched the Federal Government Strategic Plan 2031, which focuses on using AI to streamline processes and improve management of government resources.

The plan will help create a "smarter, faster, and more efficient government," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

UAE often adopts the latest tech in different sectors to adapt to evolving industry standards.

While success in the past was measured by factors such as the "complexity of procedures", it has now come to mean "making things easier and faster," the UAE Prime Minister added.

AI helps seamless service delivery and serves as a tool to reach a wide section of consumers in the quickest ways, eliminating the need for lengthy, drawn-out procedures.

Artificial intelligence is already well-integrated into the Emirates' government, with the tech being harnessed for the legal sector.

The country is using AI to gain large-scale data to gauge laws' impact on citizens and resident , which will in turn help create more effective legislation.

In a significant move, UAE announced last month that the National Artificial Intelligence System will be adopted as an advisory member of the Cabinet, the Ministerial Development Council, and all boards of directors of federal entities and government companies, starting in January 2026.

UAE is also one of the first countries to teach AI in public schools from Kindergarten , ensuring that the next generation grows with a firm understanding of this tool, empowering them to use it wisely.