UAE Residents Spending More On Refurbishing Their Existing Properties

For years, the UAE was seen as a transitory hub, an economic destination for expatriates who came to work, build wealth, and eventually return to their home countries. Renting made more sense than buying, and income was routinely remitted to invest in real estate abroad, where retirement was envisioned.

But the narrative has changed.

Over the past decade, sweeping reforms, from long-term residency options to world-class education and healthcare, have redefined the way people think about life in the UAE. With freehold property available to expats and the quality of life continuing to climb, more residents are not only settling here but also retiring here.

With long-term residence comes long-term responsibility, and for many homeowners, that means rethinking and upgrading properties purchased a decade or more ago. Developments like The Greens, Emirates Hills, Springs, and The Meadows were among the earliest freehold offerings. Today, many of those homes are dated in terms of both aesthetics and functionality.

This has led to a marked rise in home renovation and refurbishment projects across the country. The UAE's construction renovation market is gaining momentum, with projections estimating it will reach $42.6 billion by 2030.“We have seen a clear increase in enquiries from residents looking to renovate older homes,” says Mohamed Fiaz Khazi, Managing Director of Euro Systems.“Clients are investing in high-spec solutions like acoustic ceilings and wall panels, motorised shading, and even water-resistant outdoor structures such as Pergolas. There's a desire to match the standard of newer properties without relocating, because for many, the emotional and financial investment in their existing home is significant.”

The motivation isn't just about maintaining property value, it's about comfort and modernisation. Homeowners are updating layouts to accommodate open-plan living, adding smart automation, upgrading HVAC systems, and modernising kitchens and bathrooms to meet contemporary needs.

Roshan Rohra, who owns a villa in the Meadows Community, recently undertook a full-scale refurbishment.“The layout was fine, but everything felt a little outdated. I wanted to bring a sense of luxury living into my villa. We wanted our home to reflect how we live today, especially as we're planning to stay here for the long haul,” he explains.“Plus, it's much more cost-effective than moving to a brand-new property.”

It's not just long-time homeowners driving demand. New buyers, many of whom are purchasing their first property in the UAE, are also prioritising bespoke design and upgrades from the outset. These residents aren't simply moving in; they're planning ahead, ensuring their homes are“smart accessible”.

One of the most noticeable shifts in refurbishment trends is the rise of smart home automation. According to a recent study by Statista, the revenue in the UAE smart home market is expected to hit $82.9 million by the end of 2025, with an annual growth rate of 9.37%.“The appetite for smart tech is huge, especially post-pandemic, when people began spending more time at home,” Khazi says.“Smart Automation systems, smart thermostats, lighting control, and integrated security are the top priorities we're implementing today.”

From smart storage, bespoke architectural motorized glazing systems to sustainable materials and integrated smart home systems, the expectations of today's homeowners are higher than ever.“We're seeing a younger demographic of property buyers working with interior consultants right from handover,” adds Mr. Khazi.“They want more than finishes; they want intelligent functionality. Smart climate control, automated blinds, voice-activated systems, these aren't luxury features anymore, they're becoming standard.”

Weatherproofing on the rise

One unexpected catalyst for refurbishment has been last year's heavy rainfall. The record downpours exposed weaknesses in drainage, sealing, and structural resistance in many villas and townhouses across Dubai and Sharjah. The resulting increase in home insurance premiums has also pushed property owners to take proactive steps.

Since then, homeowners have increasingly been seeking waterproofing, drainage upgrades, and reinforced materials to weather-proof their properties.

“Waterproofing requests have doubled since the rains,” Khazi notes.“Our glazing systems have been accredited by the British Standards European Authority (BS EN), which has tested up to 900Pa for sliding systems against water permeability, achieving the highest in the industry, ensuring no water leaks, as we have a concealed drainage built within the system. Clients are much more aware of the value of preventative solutions now, from façade treatments to leak-proof window fittings and waterproof roof guards."