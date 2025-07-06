QSE Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Sunday's trading lower by 7.53 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 10,751.96 points.

During the session, 101,595,429 shares, valued at QAR 264,868,913.963, were traded in 10,025 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 29 companies rose, while 19 companies saw a decline in their share price, and four companies maintained their previous closing price.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR 635,884,854,765.419, compared to QAR 635,730,035,174.563 in the previous session.