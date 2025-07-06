QSE Index Closes Lower
Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Sunday's trading lower by 7.53 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 10,751.96 points.
During the session, 101,595,429 shares, valued at QAR 264,868,913.963, were traded in 10,025 transactions across all sectors.
Shares of 29 companies rose, while 19 companies saw a decline in their share price, and four companies maintained their previous closing price.
Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR 635,884,854,765.419, compared to QAR 635,730,035,174.563 in the previous session.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment