Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QSE Index Closes Lower

QSE Index Closes Lower


2025-07-06 02:20:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Sunday's trading lower by 7.53 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 10,751.96 points.

During the session, 101,595,429 shares, valued at QAR 264,868,913.963, were traded in 10,025 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 29 companies rose, while 19 companies saw a decline in their share price, and four companies maintained their previous closing price.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR 635,884,854,765.419, compared to QAR 635,730,035,174.563 in the previous session.

MENAFN06072025000063011010ID1109765928

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search