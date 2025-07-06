Sports Panorama
Infantino congratulates Moatasem Jaafar on his election as president of the Sudanese Football Association
Al-Gharbal leads Al-Hilal to victory over Al-Marghani Kassala in the opening match of the Elite League
Victory is the official language and there are no draws in the first round of the Sudanese Elite League
Veteran Al-Hilal star Ahmed Saleh... Florent left at the wrong time
Meroe hosts the Sudanese Football Association general assembly
African A License coaches receive their certificates at the Elite Open
Al-Hilal of Sudan announces the arrival of its coach
Sudanese Football Association President Moatasem Jaafar meets with the Minister of Investment in the Northern State and praises the state and its people
Al-Merreikh of Sudan survives an ambush by Al-Ahly Madani
