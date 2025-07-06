Sports Panorama

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) By: Dr. Abdallahi Idriss Abdallahi

Infantino congratulates Moatasem Jaafar on his election as president of the Sudanese Football Association

Al-Gharbal leads Al-Hilal to victory over Al-Marghani Kassala in the opening match of the Elite League

Victory is the official language and there are no draws in the first round of the Sudanese Elite League

Veteran Al-Hilal star Ahmed Saleh... Florent left at the wrong time

Meroe hosts the Sudanese Football Association general assembly

African A License coaches receive their certificates at the Elite Open

Al-Hilal of Sudan announces the arrival of its coach

Sudanese Football Association President Moatasem Jaafar meets with the Minister of Investment in the Northern State and praises the state and its people

Al-Merreikh of Sudan survives an ambush by Al-Ahly Madani

