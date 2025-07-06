Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Salmar Q2 2025 Trading Update


2025-07-06 12:15:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2025 are:
Farming Central Norway: 33.9
Farming Northern Norway: Ocean: 6.0
Icelandic Salmon: 4.0
Total: 64.5
All figures in 1,000 tonnes gutted weight.

The Q2 2025 report will be released on Thursday 21 August at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST. Please note that the presentation will be held in Oslo and not in Trondheim as previously announced.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: ...

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


MENAFN06072025004107003653ID1109765695

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search