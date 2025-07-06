Salmar Q2 2025 Trading Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2025 are:Farming Central Norway: 33.9Farming Northern Norway: Ocean: 6.0Icelandic Salmon: 4.0All figures in 1,000 tonnes gutted weight.

The Q2 2025 report will be released on Thursday 21 August at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST. Please note that the presentation will be held in Oslo and not in Trondheim as previously announced.

