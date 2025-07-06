Agent2.AI Launches Super Agent To Turn Prompts Into Real Work

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Super Agent transforms complex research into ready-to-use spreadsheets, decks, and more-with full transparency and real deliverables.

MILLBRAE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agent2 today announced the launch of Super Agent, a powerful new AI tool designed to help users tackle complex research tasks and instantly turn them into usable outputs-like structured spreadsheets, presentation slides, and more.Unlike traditional AI tools that stop at giving you an answer, Super Agent focuses on delivering actual results. Whether you're analyzing a market, building a strategy deck, or breaking down data into a report, the agent handles the full workflow from start to finish.“People don't just want ideas, they want outcomes,” said Chuci Qin, CEO of Agent2.“Super Agent takes that seriously. It doesn't just talk through a problem. It gives you clean, ready-to-use deliverables.”One Agent, Many OutputsThe Agent2 Super Agent is designed to take a prompt and deliver usable results across multiple formats and tools. Some examples of what it can do today:Deep Research: Transparent, step-by-step breakdowns of how the agent searched, evaluated sources, and reached its conclusions.AI Sheets: Structured spreadsheets that organize research findings, metrics, and summaries. Exportable with one click.AI Slides: Presentation decks built from research or reports, complete with titles, visuals, and speaker notes.Other Outputs: From timelines and tables to emails and internal docs, the agent adapts its output based on what the user needs.Built with Transparency and Control in MindWhat sets Super Agent apart is its open process. Every step in its reasoning is visible-users can review, edit, or guide the workflow in real time. No more spending ten minutes on a report, only to find it's not what you needed.Behind the scenes, multiple AI models collaborate on each task. The system compares their outputs, refines them, and delivers a final version that reflects stronger reasoning from multiple angles.Designed for Real WorkSuper Agent fits into existing workflows with support for formats like Excel, PowerPoint, Docs, Markdown, and more. And when deeper context is needed, users can securely log in to enterprise tools within a virtual machine, allowing the agent to factor in private business data alongside public research.“We're not building a chatbot,” said Linghao Yang, COO of Agent2.“We're building a teammate, something that actually gets the work done, and shows you how it did it.”About Agent2Agent2 builds AI tools that help people get real work done. Its new Super Agent turns complex questions into structured outputs like research reports, spreadsheets, and presentations. Designed for professionals who need more than just answers, the platform delivers results that are ready to use and helps users move from idea to execution with speed and clarity.

