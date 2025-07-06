ENG Vs IND: Shastri Gives Cheeky Reply To Fan's 'Chai' Request Amid Final Day Of Edgbaston Test (WATCH)

Former India captain and head coach turned commentator, Ravi Shastri, gave a hilarious response to a fan's request to have tea amid the final day of the second Test in the five-match series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6.

The start of Day 5 of the Edgbaston Test was delayed by torrential rain in Birmingham, with 10 overs and 1 and a half hours lost in the morning session. England resumed their 608-run chase in the second innings at 72/3 after 16 overs, with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook batting on 24 and 15, respectively, and needing 536 runs to win.

Team India, on the other hand, needed the remaining seven wickets after Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell dismissed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root to reduce the hosts to 50/3 in 10.1 overs. With their dominant display of batting and bowling, India put themselves in the driver's seat at the end of Day 4.

'Get some masala chai, boy'

As Day 5 of the Edgbaston Test finally got underway after a long rain delay, a fan from the stands held a poster, cheekily asking Ravi Shastri to have a cup of tea. The moment occurred in the 20th over of England's run chase when a camera panned on an Indian cricket fan holding a poster, with 'Shastri, do you want chai?”

Ravi Shastri's fellow commentator Kumar Sangakkara read out for the former India head coach, and he came up with a hilarious reply, saying, 'Oh yeah, get some Masala Chai, boy. Just get it nice, spicy.'

The video of the same went viral on social media,

Throughout the four days of the Edgbaston Test, Team India showcased complete dominance with the bat and ball, outplaying England in all departments, setting the stage for a potentially historic win at the venue, which has never been kinder to them for the last 58 years.

Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith hold England's fort after Akash Deep's double strike

As Team India resumed their second innings bowling in a quest to defend those 608 runs and seal a historic victory at Edgbaston, pacer Akash Deep continued his fiery spell by removing Ollie Pope (24) and Harry Brook (23), reducing the hosts to 83/5 in 21.3 overs.

However, there was a brief halt in India's momentum after Jamie Smith joined Ben Stokes at the crease to carry on England's innings. The pair was playing a cautious counter-attacking approach just to keep the scoreboard ticking as chasing down amammoth target seemed to be an uphill battle for the hosts.

After a double strike by Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj failed to capitalize on early breakthroughs, allowing Stokes and Smith to steady England's innings. The pair formed a 70-run stand for the sixth wicket until Washington Sundar gave yet another crucial breakthrough to the visitors by dismissing Ben Stokes for 33 at 153/6.

At the end of the first session, England posted a total of 153/6, with Jamie Smith batting on 32 off 53 balls, and needing 455 runs to win. India, on the other hand, need only four wickets to script at Edgbaston.