UAE And Cuba Hold First Session Of Their Joint Economic Committee To Enhance Cooperation In Trade, Investment, Infrastructure, Creative Industries, Agriculture, And Food Security
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 5.6 per cent growth in non-oil foreign trade was recorded between two countries during first quarter of 2025
UAE-Cuba relations continue to advance across multiple sectors. The Committee marks a key step in deepening economic cooperation and enhancing connectivity between the two nations' business communities
The UAE and Cuba underscored the potential of tourism as a pillar of bilateral relations. They highlighted organising joint tourism exhibitions, events, and conferences in the coming period to showcase the two countries' major tourist attractions and historical landmarks. The cooperation will also involve sharing expertise on tourism development, compilation of tourism statistics, and digital innovations and technologies to enhance sector competitiveness. UAE-Cuba Trade and Investment Exchanges: Non-oil trade between the UAE and Cuba continues to gain momentum, surpassing USD 39.1 million in 2024, indicating an increase of over 2 per cent from 2023 and 46.4 per cent growth compared to 2022. In Q1 2025 alone, bilateral non-oil trade grew by 5.6 per cent compared to Q1 2024 and over 25 per cent from Q4 2024. Currently, more than 825 Cuban brands are actively operating within UAE markets.
Both sides agreed to promote and facilitate increased trade flows, while actively exploring joint investment opportunities in biotechnology, healthcare, renewable energy, tourism, and agriculture
The session underscored the importance of building new partnerships in the entrepreneurship and start-up ecosystem, with the goal of accelerating SME growth in both countries and enabling their expansion into global markets
A shared commitment was expressed from both sides to strengthen collaboration in food security and agriculture, while supporting efforts for sustainable farming, food processing, and the adoption of advanced agri-tech solutions
