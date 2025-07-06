Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Electra Overhead Doors Is Now Offering Same Day Garage Door Services In Newton, Massachusetts.


Electra Overhead Doors – Newton MA Garage Door Experts

Clean garage door installation by Electra Overhead Doors in Newton, MA

Before and after garage door replacement by Electra team

Newton homeowner garage door installed same day

Commercial overhead door installation for Newton-area business

Newton residents can now enjoy quick, cost effective garage door repairs, installations, and emergency assistance from Electra Overhead Doors.

NEWTON , MA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Newton, MA, Electra Overhead Doors, a well-known garage door company based in Woburn, MA, is happy to share that they are now offering their services in Newton and the nearby areas. The company is known for its excellent work and quick response times, and they are bringing the same level of service and reliability to Newton residents and businesses.

No matter if you need a broken garage door spring fixed, a full door replacement, or a smart garage opener installed, Electra Overhead Doors provides top-quality service that you can trust.

Now Serving Newton With:

24/7 Emergency Garage Door Repairs

New Garage Door Installations (Custom and Standard)

Broken Spring and Cable Replacement

Smart Garage Door Opener Installation

Off Track Door Repair

Preventative Maintenance and Safety Checks

All services come with a 1–3 year warranty, and all work is performed by trained, insured professionals not subcontractors.

Why Newton Homeowners Are Choosing Electra:

Locally Owned & Operated in Massachusetts

Same-Day Appointments Available

Competitive Pricing with Free On-Site Estimates

Fully Licensed and Insured

5 Star Rated on Google and HomeAdvisor

Electra Overhead Doors is now accepting new residential and commercial clients in Newton, MA. For service inquiries or to schedule a free estimate, visit:

Or call 781-456-0766

Jacob Thor
Electra Overhead Doors
+1 781-456-0766
email us here
Garage Door Repair Experts in Newton MA – Electra Overhead Doors

