Nikita Luther Reveals If She Manipulated Innocents During 'The Traitors'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Professional poker player Nikita Luther has emerged as one of the winners of the first season of the reality show "The Traitors".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Luther revealed if she manipulated innocents during her 'The Traitors' journey.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "The name of the game itself was manipulation. I think any manipulation that I did was done in a positive way. I showed everyone that I was harmless and I was not able to understand anything - so this became my survival strategy. I did not fight with anyone. I manipulated by maintaining an innocent image of myself. Showing people that I am innocent was my manipulation."

When asked if she formed any fake friendships on the show, Luther added, "I don't think I formed any fake friendships because I had to work really hard to make friends in the beginning. Actually, that is one of my most cherished memories."

She stated that she does not see a future for herself in reality shows as she believes she is not made for it.

Meanwhile, another winner of "The Traitors", Uorfi Javed called the show smarter than 'Bigg Boss'.

Revealing that "The Traitors" is a game of strategy and not drama, she told IANS, " "I didn't really see myself in Bigg Boss, since I left within a week. Bigg Boss is very different. The Traitors is a completely different game. In The Traitors, you have to use your brain."

Uorfi revealed that her approach for the show was to remain calm and calculated. "The goal on that show is to win, not to fight. The Traitors is pure class on Prime," she added.

Luther and Uorfi bagged the winner's trophy by getting the better of fellow innocents Sudhanshu Pandey and traitors Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha.