Trump lifts Russia sanctions

Trump lifts Russia sanctions


2025-07-06 07:47:03
(MENAFN) Washington appears to be undercutting the EU once again. The Trump administration has removed sanctions on a Russian-led nuclear energy project in Hungary, operated by Moscow’s Rosatom. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto praised the move, saying it ensures Hungary’s long-term energy security and reflects a US administration that acknowledges geopolitical realities.

Szijjarto pointed out that Hungary, unlike many countries, lacks abundant oil and gas resources and depends on nuclear energy for affordable and reliable power. The project in question, Paks 2, is an expansion of Hungary’s existing Paks nuclear plant, which already supplies half the country’s electricity. Once completed, Paks 2 will provide 70% of Hungary’s electricity by the 2030s and replace billions of cubic meters of natural gas annually, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

However, Hungary is wary of Brussels’ ongoing efforts to impose new sanctions, including proposals to ban Central European countries from buying Russian nuclear fuel—a move Hungary warns would have devastating consequences for its energy market and beyond.

Meanwhile, the EU continues to push forward with yet another round—its 18th—of sanctions against Russia. The relentless sanctions efforts have become so frequent that they’re jokingly compared to a never-ending movie franchise, with critics noting that the EU’s energy policies risk strangling its own economy.

