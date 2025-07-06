Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov Arrives in Brazil for 17th BRICS Summit

2025-07-06 07:38:46
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in Brazil on Sunday to participate in the BRICS economic group's summit, an alliance in which Russia holds founding member status.

According to an official Russian news outlet, Lavrov touched down in Rio de Janeiro, the host city for the 17th BRICS summit.

This year’s gathering takes place under the slogan “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.”

In late June, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov affirmed that Russia would indeed take part in the high-level meeting.

On Friday, he further revealed that Lavrov would lead the Russian representatives.

Peskov also mentioned, “And on Sunday, the President (Vladimir Putin) will take part via videoconference in the main plenary session of this summit,” confirming Putin’s virtual engagement with the event.

The summit, scheduled for two days, kicks off on Sunday.

BRICS refers to the coalition originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Since the previous year, the alliance has grown, welcoming Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Indonesia as full-fledged members.

On Wednesday, during a media briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that the summit would evaluate the bloc’s progress since the beginning of the year.

She also indicated it would address pressing matters on both global and regional fronts.

