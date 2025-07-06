403
Gaza: 80 Deaths, 304 Injuries In 24 Hours
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, July 6 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that hospitals in the Strip received 80 deaths and 304 injuries over the past 24 hours.
In its daily statistical report on casualties from the ongoing Israeli aggression, the ministry confirmed that many victims remain under rubble and on roads, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.
The ministry indicated that the total death toll from the Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 57,418 deaths and 136,261 injuries.
It added that since March 18, when Israeli attacks resumed after a brief truce, the toll has reached 6,860 deaths and 24,220 injuries.
The ministry also reported that during the past hours, hospitals received 8 deaths and more than 40 injuries among those seeking aid, bringing the total number of aid-related deaths recorded in hospitals to 751, with over 4,931 injured.
