Three Weeks After F-35B Landing In Kerala, UK Sends Technicians Team For Repairing Stranded Jet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) A UK F-35B Lightning II fighter jet that made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport nearly three weeks ago, is now set to be moved for repairs, as a UK engineering team has arrived arrived in India to undertake the complex task.

According to sources, more than a dozen technicians are a part of this crucial repair-work mission.

Confirming this development, a British High Commission spokesperson said,“A UK engineering team has deployed to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess and repair the UK F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion”.

“The UK has accepted the offer of a space in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, and are in discussions to finalise arrangements with relevant authorities. In line with standard procedure, the aircraft will be moved following the arrival of UK engineers, who are carrying specialist equipment necessary for the movement and repair process. The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams”, it further added.

Since its unscheduled landing, the aircraft has remained grounded at the airport, with preliminary repair efforts yielding limited success. Sources familiar with the matter said multiple attempts had been made to restore the aircraft on-site, but the highly specialised systems and need for proprietary tools delayed progress.

It is pertinent to note here that the jet, part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group aboard HMS Prince of Wales, was forced to divert and land on June 14 after reportedly running low on fuel during a sortie over the Indian Ocean.

The matter hogged national headlines after repeated attempts to repair the aircraft yielded no positive outcome.

Now, with the arrival of the UK technical team along with specialist equipment, the situation is expected to move forward.

However, British officials have made it clear that they will not be releasing further operational details.

“We will not be providing a running commentary on the timelines or detail of repair and maintenance matters or on private discussions with the Government of India,” the statement read.