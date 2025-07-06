CBI Takes Over Probe Into Murder Of 3 BJP Workers In Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Files FIR
One of the main accused in the case is now suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who is the principal accused in the case of assault of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel in front of his residence in January 2024.
On June 30, the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta directed the CBI probe into the murder of three BJP workers, namely Pradip Mondal, Debdas Mondal and Sukanta Mondal in June 2019 and also directed the central investigating agency to start the probe after forming a special investigation team.
Besides the assault of the ED officer and CAPF personnel, there are other charges against Shahjahan, including involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal, sexual harassment of women, and illegal land grabbing at Sandeshkhali. He is currently in judicial custody.
CBI is already probing these three cases, of assault of ED offers, sexual harassment of women, and illegal land-grabbing at Sandeshkhali.
In the case of the murder of three BJP workers, Shahajahan's name was in the initial charge sheet when the investigation was being carried out by the North 24 Parganas district police. However, after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police took over the probe, his name was removed from the charge sheet.
A case was filed at the Calcutta High Court accusing the state police of shielding Shahjahan in the case and demanding a CBI probe. Finally, on June 30, the bench of Justice Sengupta ordered a CBI probe into the matter.
