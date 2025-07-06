African Energy Chamber (AEC) Reaffirms Support For West African Energy Summit (WAES) 2025 Delegation Heads To Aberdeen

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ) – the leading voice of Africa's energy industry – is proud to reaffirm its support for the West African Energy Summit (WAES), scheduled for November 18-19, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland. In the lead-up to the event, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC, will visit Aberdeen on July 11 to speak at the OGV Taproom, where he will deliver a keynote address titled Opportunities in Africa – a strategic presentation tailored for the UK supply chain.

Organized in partnership with OGV Group, the WAES is positioned as a premier platform for catalyzing investment, technology transfer and cross-border collaboration between African energy makers and global service providers. Ayuk's visit underscores the AEC's commitment to cultivating robust energy partnerships between Africa and Europe, particularly in light of Africa's dynamic oil, gas and energy transition landscape.

Ayuk's July 11 appearance in Aberdeen will preview key themes from African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, the continent's premier energy event organized by the AEC, which returns to Cape Town from September 29 to October 3, 2025. This year's edition will host the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum, highlighting Africa's role in the global energy transition and providing a platform for project developers, financiers and service providers to shape the continent's energy future.

WAES 2025 builds on the success of last year's edition held in Ghana and will showcase some of the most lucrative energy opportunities across West Africa. This year's event is co-hosted by the Scottish Africa Business Association, in collaboration with the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Energy Industries Council and the AEC. The two-day summit aims to highlight upstream development, emerging markets, technology deployment and decarbonization strategies that support Africa's just energy transition.

West Africa continues to stand at the forefront of Africa's energy renaissance, offering a wealth of opportunities for global investors, service providers and strategic partners. From deepwater oil exploration in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea to major LNG developments in Senegal and Mauritania, African nations are advancing ambitious strategies to monetize resources, attract investment and strengthen regional energy security.

These developments are underpinned by aggressive investment strategies, regulatory reforms and strengthened national oil company participation – creating a competitive environment for foreign capital and technology. As countries across the region seek to reverse production declines, fast-track new discoveries and drive regional energy integration, platforms like the WAES event are critical to forging the cross-border partnerships needed to realize Africa's goals of energy security, economic growth and a just energy transition.

At the event, Ayuk will participate in the high-level Africa's Opportunity for UK Supply Chain Engagement session, where he will provide actionable insights on the investment-ready landscape across key African markets such as Nigeria, Senegal, Angola, Namibia and Mozambique. He will also outline the AEC's vision for inclusive growth, local content development and the importance of aligning global expertise with Africa's long-term energy security goals.

“Africa's energy future depends on strategic partnerships that deliver technology, capital and capacity building. The UK supply chain has a crucial role to play – not as outsiders, but as long-term partners invested in Africa's growth and resilience,” states Ayuk.

The WAES event will provide an essential gateway for UK service companies to align with Africa's energy ambitions – ranging from deepwater developments and LNG production to renewables and hydrogen deployment. By connecting global innovation with Africa's resource wealth, the summit aims to unlock sustainable development, economic growth and greater energy access across the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.