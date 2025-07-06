'They Gave Up Their Dreams': Indian Software Professional's Las Vegas Trip With Parents Goes Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian techie took his aged parents for a Las Vegas trip, and the Internet can't stop gushing over it. In a heartfelt video, the software professional said, his parents“gave up their dreams” so that he could chase his.

The 2-part Instagram Reel has since gone viral on social media . A Mathura boy, Amit Kashyap, now resides in Dallas, Texas, with his parents.

In the viral reel, Kashyap wrote,“They gave up their dreams so I could chase mine. Today, I'm taking them to the city of dreams – not for the vacation but to show what I have won.”

Dedicating the trip to his father and his many struggles, the techie said,“Behind their precious smile is a tired soul who once cried quietly in the dark -- but he never broke the promises he made to himself in those loneliest nights.”

The video was a slideshow of happy pictures from the trio's Vegas trip. Kashyap's parents can be seen smiling with pride in the pictures.

He captioned the viral video:“From silent tears to loud victories - this reel is for everyone out there chasing something bigger than survival.”

Amit Kashyap regularly posts about his parents on his Instagram handle alongside his daily achievements .

Social media users called Amit Kashyap's journey“inspiring” and said his desire to do things for his parents is the“real spirit.”

“You are happy that you took them to Las Vegas, but internally, they are happy to stay with you,” a social media user said.

“Don't know you personally, but after watching this reel, I felt super proud of you. That's literally every child's dream. Glad you could fulfil it,” added another.

“So proud of you, mere bhai,” a netizen said.

“The happiness on their faces made my day,” exclaimed another.

“You are truly inspiring and every child who stays away with their parents your reel is a reminder that the hard things they do so that one day they can bring their parents and show them a whole new world,” a netizen added.