'Reincarnation Didn't Begin From Him, Nor Will End Due To Him': Chinese Envoy To India Counters Dalai Lama On Succession

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Saturday reiterated that the Dalai Lama has no authority to decide whether the reincarnation system will continue or be abolished.

The Ambassador was referring to the Dalai Lama 's statement that he intends to reincarnate, paving the way after his death for a successor to take on a mantle stretching back 500 years. Tibetan Buddhists believe the Dalai Lama can choose the body into which he is reincarnated.

That announcement ended years of speculation that started when he indicated that he might be the last person to hold the role. The Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday.

What the Chinese Ambassador said

While citing centuries-old tradition, Xu Feihong said that the practice of Living Buddha reincarnation has continued over 700 years and that the 14th Dalai Lama is part of this long-standing tradition.

“The 14th Dalai Lama has affirmed that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue. In fact, as a unique succession method of Tibetan Buddhism, the practice of Living Buddha reincarnation has continued over 700 years. Currently, there are over 1000 reincarnation systems of Living Buddhas in Xizang and Tibetan-inhabited prefectures/counties of Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu and Qinghai provinces,” he said in a message on X.

“The 14th Dalai Lama is part of this long-standing historical tradition and religious succession, not otherwise. The reincarnation of Dalai Lamas neither began from him nor will end due to him. He has no authority to decide whether the reincarnation system shall continue or be abolished,” Feihong added in his post.

What is the succession row?

Dharamshala has been the Dalai Lama's home in exile since 1959 after he fled Tibet in the wake of a failed uprising against Chinese rule. Since then, he has sustained Tibet's aspirations for greater autonomy under Chinese Communist Party rule and mobilised Tibetans inside and outside China.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism also said that the next Dalai Lama should be found and recognised as per past Buddhist traditions, while stressing that his office will lead the search. In the past he has said his successor will be born in the“free world” - outside China, as reported by AP.

This week, the Dalai Lama told his followers that the sole authority to recognise his reincarnation rests with his non-profit institution, the Gaden Phodrang Trus t.

However, China views the Dalai Lama as a separatist and has insisted that only Beijing has the authority to approve his successor. It also says it will reject anyone chosen without Beijing's consent.

According to news agenvy ANI, China's spokesperson Mao Ning on July 2 stated that Tibetan Buddhism is a religion with Chinese characteristics and that the reincarnation process must follow traditional methods, including the drawing of lots from a Golden Urn.