LG Manoj Sinha Joins Ashura Procession In Srinagar
The LG briefly joined a sabeel (refreshment stall) set up by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, where he, along with senior officials, distributed water and refreshments among the mourners. He was accompanied by top officials including IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi, SSP Srinagar, and the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.
Taking to social media, the LG said,
“On the solemn occasion of Youm-e-Ashura, joined Zuljinah procession at Botakadal, Srinagar's Downtown and paid my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for peace, love, and compassion, guiding us to build a society based on equality and harmony.”
In his message on the eve of Ashura, LG Sinha emphasised the relevance of Imam Hussain's teachings in today's world.
“Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) gave the message of selfless service and guided humanity to care for those who are less fortunate. Young generation must learn from the life and virtues of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and walk on the righteous path shown by him,” he said.
Ashura, the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh), and his companions in Karbala. The day holds deep religious significance, especially for the Shia community.
Manoj Sinha's administration is credited with permitting the 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar-a major Muharram event that had been banned for 34 years by successive governments.
