Russian Forces Target Rescue Workers In Kharkiv And Kherson, Fire Trucks Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Overnight, the enemy struck Kharkiv using UAVs. After emergency crews arrived at the fire scene, Russian forces carried out a second strike. A fire engine was damaged," the statement reads.

The SES clarified that no personnel were injured, as the firefighters managed to take shelter in time.

Two killed, three injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region

In Kherson, a fire broke out at a gas station following morning shelling. While firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, Russian forces deliberately launched another attack on them.

As a result, a fire truck was damaged.