Russian Forces Target Rescue Workers In Kharkiv And Kherson, Fire Trucks Damaged

2025-07-06 06:06:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Overnight, the enemy struck Kharkiv using UAVs. After emergency crews arrived at the fire scene, Russian forces carried out a second strike. A fire engine was damaged," the statement reads.

The SES clarified that no personnel were injured, as the firefighters managed to take shelter in time.

Read also: Two killed, three injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region

In Kherson, a fire broke out at a gas station following morning shelling. While firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, Russian forces deliberately launched another attack on them.

As a result, a fire truck was damaged.

