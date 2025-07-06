Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky: Ukrainian Navy Holding The Line On Water, Land, And In The Sky


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Facebook post in honor of Ukrainian Navy Day, Ukrinform reports.

Together with all components of the Defense Forces, the Navy has proven that Ukraine is capable of defending its interests and will continue to do so.

"There was no Russian landing in Odesa, and there never will be. The Moskva was sent to the bottom, Zmiinyi Island is under Ukrainian control, 28 Russian ships and 1 submarine were destroyed or damaged, and the grain corridor remains operational, supporting global food security," Zelensky said, congratulating Ukraine's naval forces on their professional holiday.

Ukrainian Navy Day has been observed annually on the first Sunday of July since 2015, following a presidential decree issued on June 12, 2015.

Photo credit: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram

