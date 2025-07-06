Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Khidirli Village In Azerbaijan's Aghdam Set To Welcome 6,000 Returnees (PHOTO)

2025-07-06 06:06:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 6. Approximately 6,000 people are expected to be resettled in the village of Khidirli in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, with the construction of 1,498 private houses planned over two stages, Leyla Sarabi, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, told journalists during a media tour, Trend reports.

She noted that in the first stage, the development will cover an area of 170.44 hectares.“At this stage, 719 families comprising a total of 2,951 people will be resettled in Khidirli. As part of this phase, 719 individual houses have been built, including 263 two-room houses, 332 three-room houses, 121 four-room houses, and three five-room houses,” Sarabi said.

She added that modern social infrastructure has been established to support the returning residents.“The village now hosts administrative and utility buildings, a multifunctional administrative center, a club and community center, a medical center with an emergency department, a guest house for temporarily accommodating education and healthcare workers, utility and service facilities, workshops, a secondary school, and a nursery-kindergarten. Approximately 20 percent of the territory has been allocated for green spaces,” Sarabi highlighted.





















