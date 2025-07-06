403
Tibetan Buddhists to celebrate ninetieth birthday of Dalai Lama
(MENAFN) In a powerful display of devotion, thousands of Tibetan Buddhists and supporters gathered in the Himalayan town of Dharamshala, India, on Sunday to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama.
Despite heavy monsoon rains, the atmosphere remained vibrant and joyful. The Tibetan spiritual leader appeared in his traditional attire—a robe and a flowing yellow wrap—smiling warmly and walking with the assistance of two monks.
The celebration filled the hilltop temples with chants and the sounds of cymbals and bagpipes as cultural troupes performed.
Indian government officials, devoted followers, and celebrities, including actor Richard Gere, came together to honor the exiled leader, widely respected for his message of peace and compassion.
Gere, taking the stage with a cheerful expression, said it was a "joyous, joyous day" to honor such a remarkable life. He embraced the Dalai Lama, describing him as someone who “totally embodies selflessness,” and gently kissed his hand.
The celebration concluded a weeklong series of long-life prayer ceremonies that began on Monday in accordance with the Tibetan lunar calendar birthday.
During a ceremony held the day before, the Dalai Lama addressed his followers, expressing confidence in his health and predicting he would live another 40 years, reaching the age of 130—20 years beyond a previous estimate.
Although he noted he typically shied away from birthday festivities, he thanked his supporters for using the moment to reflect on inner peace and compassion. Identifying himself as a “simple Buddhist monk,” he said he held no regrets as he reached 90.
"While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone," he said in his birthday message.
In a significant move, the Dalai Lama also confirmed that there will be a successor, ending years of uncertainty about the future of the 600-year-old spiritual role.
According to Tibetan Buddhist beliefs, the Dalai Lama is reincarnated after death, a spiritual process grounded in religious tradition rather than political influence.
Having lived in exile since fleeing Chinese rule in 1959, the Dalai Lama previously said that his reincarnation would occur in the “free world,” meaning outside of China.
However, Chinese authorities, who consider him a separatist figure, quickly dismissed his claim to determine a successor.
Officials in Beijing have insisted that any future Dalai Lama must be chosen according to Chinese laws, religious procedures, and historical customs, with the final approval resting with the government.
This stance has raised new concerns among exiled Tibetans that China may attempt to appoint its own successor in an effort to further consolidate control over Tibet, which it has governed since its occupation in 1950.
The Dalai Lama has remained a spiritual guide and a symbol of resistance for Tibetans striving for greater autonomy.
On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered birthday greetings, praising the Dalai Lama as an “enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline.” Former US President Barack Obama also sent his regards, calling him “the youngest 90-year-old I know” and expressing appreciation for their friendship.
