Zelenskyy Reveals Deal with U.S. to Expand Drone Capabilities


2025-07-06 05:23:42
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Saturday that Ukraine has secured a significant deal with the United States to greatly expand its drone capabilities.

Zelenskyy highlighted that the agreement, which was finalized between Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and “one of the leading” US companies earlier this week, would result in Ukraine receiving hundreds of thousands of drones as soon as this year under favorable terms. The deal is also expected to deliver even more drones in the following year.

“This includes interceptor drones, which are clearly our priority,” Zelenskyy emphasized in a video message.

Referring to his call with US President Donald Trump on Friday, Zelenskyy stated: "I’d say it was probably the best conversation we've had so far, extremely fruitful." The discussion reportedly touched on multiple defense issues, including air defense.

