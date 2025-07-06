'Life-Saving' App Listing Blood Donors In Delhi Soon: CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the government will soon launch a 'Life-saving' app listing all voluntary blood donors in the city to counter shortages and smoothen the process of availability for the needy.

Speaking to reporters after visiting a blood donation camp in east Delhi, CM Gupta said, "The directory of blood donors will be prepared. All city residents willing to donate blood will be enlisted in the App along with their blood group, address and contact details."

The contact details will help a person in need of blood to access names and phone numbers to seek help from a volunteer closest to his or her location, she said

"We are in the process of creating a Life-saving App and it will soon be dedicated to Delhi residents," she said.

The Chief Minister said the App will also have details about each donor's blood donation history – clearly indicating the three-month gap needed between two sessions.

She said, "A delay in the availability of blood poses a threat to the lives of many patients, and in view of this, we are trying to make the process more organised."

Calling blood donation a noble act, she urged more and more city residents to join the campaign to ensure that there is enough supply in the city with a donation of "one unit at a time".

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, who also attended the blood donation camp in Anand Vihar, said, "In our culture, blood donation is described as the noblest donation."

He said every citizen should donate blood regularly and carry out this noble act at least once or twice a year, after following medical advice.

Describing the act of giving, including blood, as an appreciable act, Sachdeva said, "I congratulate the International Vaish Mahasabha for organising 500 blood donation camps in a single day today."

"They are doing a great service for society. Blood availability can prove critical for saving lives and if this information reaches the needy, then it can help people a lot," he said.