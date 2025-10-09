403
Ukrainian delegation is scheduled to visit US next week
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that a delegation from Ukraine is scheduled to visit the United States “at the beginning of next week,” according to reports.
The delegation will be led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and will include Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, and Sanctions Policy Commissioner Vladyslav Vlasiuk. Zelenskyy stated via social media platform X that the discussions will cover air defense, energy, sanctions measures, and ongoing negotiation efforts. He added that the matter of frozen assets will also be addressed during the talks with the US.
Preparations are reportedly underway to continue the work of the “Coalition of the Willing,” with Zelenskyy expressing confidence that US President Donald Trump is committed to seeing Ukraine represented at the negotiating table. “I think he very much wants to see a ceasefire and an end to the war. I believe this was his goal from the very beginning. We are grateful for that,” Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian president also highlighted that their most recent meeting, along with information provided by the Ukrainian side, gave Trump a “broader understanding that the Russians are ‘selling’ him something they are not capable of delivering.” He added, “What's particularly important is that following our meeting, a dialogue is continuing at various levels. And by the way, everyone notes that despite the cold weather outside, our relations remain warm at various levels.”
Zelenskyy and Trump last met in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September, with Zelenskyy describing their discussion as “productive.”
