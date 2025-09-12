Apollo, B2gold, Benz At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Apollo Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents. Apollo decided this week that it will proceed with a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of five pre-Consolidation Shares for every one post-Consolidation Share.
B2Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.23. B2Gold has been touted as one of the best bargains for buying by industry analysts.
Benz Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.24. Wednesday, Benz reported further strong results from ongoing drilling at the Zone 126 prospect within the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $47.32. Sprott is expected to report for quarter end 2025-06-30.
Centerra Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.82. Centerra announced the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study for its Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, confirming a life of mine extension of approximately 10 years, to 2045.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $109.61.
Coveo Solutions Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.29. Coveo Thursdasy announced a new research report titled, " Shoppers Say Yes to GenAI This Holiday Season.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.95. Dundee announced Friday that it has completed its name change to DPM Metals Inc. from Dundee Precious Metals Inc. following receipt of requisite shareholder approval at its special meeting of shareholders held August 13.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.92. No news stories today.
Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents. Canamera has entered into an agreement, dated September 8, with certain arms-length parties, pursuant to which it has been granted the right to acquire a series of six unpatented mining claims located in the Garrow Township area of Northern Ontario.
Enbridge Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $67.94. No news stories available.
First Mining Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents. Thursday. First Mining Gold gained ground Thursday on volume of 10,511,154 shares
Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $279.36. Franco-Nevada rose Friday on volume of 10,925 shares
Geomega Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents. Geomega announced that its AGM will take place on October 22, at the offices of Dentons Canada LLP, 1 Place Ville-Marie, 39th Floor, Montreal.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.22. This week, G Mining provided an exploration update, including significant exploration results from its Oko West Gold Project in Guyana and its Gurupi Project in Brazil.
B2Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.23. B2Gold has been touted as one of the best bargains for buying by industry analysts.
Benz Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.24. Wednesday, Benz reported further strong results from ongoing drilling at the Zone 126 prospect within the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $47.32. Sprott is expected to report for quarter end 2025-06-30.
Centerra Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.82. Centerra announced the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study for its Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, confirming a life of mine extension of approximately 10 years, to 2045.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $109.61.
Coveo Solutions Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.29. Coveo Thursdasy announced a new research report titled, " Shoppers Say Yes to GenAI This Holiday Season.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.95. Dundee announced Friday that it has completed its name change to DPM Metals Inc. from Dundee Precious Metals Inc. following receipt of requisite shareholder approval at its special meeting of shareholders held August 13.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.92. No news stories today.
Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents. Canamera has entered into an agreement, dated September 8, with certain arms-length parties, pursuant to which it has been granted the right to acquire a series of six unpatented mining claims located in the Garrow Township area of Northern Ontario.
Enbridge Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $67.94. No news stories available.
First Mining Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents. Thursday. First Mining Gold gained ground Thursday on volume of 10,511,154 shares
Franco-Nevada Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $279.36. Franco-Nevada rose Friday on volume of 10,925 shares
Geomega Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents. Geomega announced that its AGM will take place on October 22, at the offices of Dentons Canada LLP, 1 Place Ville-Marie, 39th Floor, Montreal.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.22. This week, G Mining provided an exploration update, including significant exploration results from its Oko West Gold Project in Guyana and its Gurupi Project in Brazil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment