Teacher's Name Printed As 'Kutta' On Ration Card, Responds By Barking At Magistrate Old Video Resurfaces
The incident took place in Bankura district during a Duarey Sarkar camp, a West Bengal government outreach programme. Srikanti Kumar Dutta, a qualified teacher, had spent weeks trying to get the error corrected through official channels. Repeated visits, paperwork, and appeals went nowhere.Also Read | Things you must know if you are thinking of getting a bank locker.
“I felt humiliated,” Mr Dutta had told NDTV in 2022.“I had to go three times, but no one listened. I'm a qualified teacher, yet I haven't been called for any interview.”
When even the camp's senior officials ignored his request, Dutta walked up to a car marked Executive Magistrate and began barking loudly - an act he later described as a desperate response to being repeatedly dismissed.“If the person who made this mistake had 'Kutta' written next to his name, what would he have done?” he said.Also Read | Dalai Lama's 90th birthday: Who attended celebrations at Tsuglagkhang temple?
The act, recorded on video at the time, received limited attention then. But now, in 2025, the clip has resurfaced and gone viral, drawing renewed attention to the everyday bureaucratic delays citizens face.
Dutta's name was eventually corrected two days after the protest. He thanked the media for amplifying his voice, saying,“There must be thousands like me. Just look at the growing crowd at the correction counters- it speaks for itself.”Internet reacts
Commenting on the video, a user wrote,“Can imagine his level of frustration.”
Another user wrote,“Flaming protest..!! A 360 degree performance.”Also Read | How fake NASA astronaut conned the world- he proved 'school ke liye fees nahi...'
The third user commented on X,“It's a very novel way of protest. He's actually drilled it in so well. Misspelling such a beautiful name as Dutta into Kutta is so horrifying. If I was this Dutta, I would have not only barked, but also bitten the BDO!”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment