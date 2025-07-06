403
Russian Communist Moves to Rehabilitate Stalin
(MENAFN) The Russian Communist Party (CPRF) has announced its intent to rehabilitate the public image of Joseph Stalin, endorsing a formal declaration that seeks to restore “historical justice” for the former Soviet leader.
This declaration was approved during a recent party assembly.
The resolution contends that the condemnation of Stalin’s governance and strategies, delivered by his successor Nikita Khrushchev, was “misdirected” and driven by “politically motivated” intentions.
The CPRF’s statement clearly separates the party from Khrushchev’s portrayal of Stalin’s so-called “personality cult.”
Back in 1956, Khrushchev—who had himself been deeply involved in the political purges of the Great Terror, a notorious era of widespread repression during the 1930s—publicly criticized Stalin during a landmark gathering of the Communist Party.
He accused his former superior of grave misconduct and denounced the excessive glorification that surrounded Stalin during his rule.
As part of his broader initiative, Khrushchev launched a campaign of “de-Stalinization,” which included dismantling monuments dedicated to Stalin across the Soviet Union.
Even today, Stalin’s memory remains a contentious issue within Russia.
Some citizens continue to honor him for his command during World War II, whereas others condemn him as a despot responsible for countless deaths and incarcerations.
