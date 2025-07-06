403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Ban Weather Modification
(MENAFN) US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her controversial claim that Democrats can “control the weather,” has unveiled new legislation at the federal level targeting what she described as the “deadly practice” of geoengineering.
Her initiative comes in the wake of catastrophic weather events in Texas, where torrential rainstorms and flash floods recently claimed the lives of at least 50 individuals, including 15 minors. As of Saturday evening, numerous people remained unaccounted for.
Announcing the proposal on X, Greene stated, “I am introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity. It will be a felony offense.”
She emphasized that she has been investigating the issue of weather manipulation and collaborating with legislative advisors over the past few months to develop the measure.
The bill reflects a similar approach to Florida’s Senate Bill 56, which Governor Ron DeSantis enacted on June 20.
That state law forbids geoengineering-related actions and enforces strict penalties, including imprisonment for up to five years and financial penalties reaching USD100,000.
Additionally, the Florida statute mandates reporting from public airports and establishes a state-run portal for residents to lodge complaints.
In her statement, Greene affirmed her dedication to addressing the risks of weather modification, asserting that such practices pose a serious threat to public safety.
The story has gained widespread attention, with news outlets reporting on the broader debate over the ethics and science behind geoengineering.
Her initiative comes in the wake of catastrophic weather events in Texas, where torrential rainstorms and flash floods recently claimed the lives of at least 50 individuals, including 15 minors. As of Saturday evening, numerous people remained unaccounted for.
Announcing the proposal on X, Greene stated, “I am introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity. It will be a felony offense.”
She emphasized that she has been investigating the issue of weather manipulation and collaborating with legislative advisors over the past few months to develop the measure.
The bill reflects a similar approach to Florida’s Senate Bill 56, which Governor Ron DeSantis enacted on June 20.
That state law forbids geoengineering-related actions and enforces strict penalties, including imprisonment for up to five years and financial penalties reaching USD100,000.
Additionally, the Florida statute mandates reporting from public airports and establishes a state-run portal for residents to lodge complaints.
In her statement, Greene affirmed her dedication to addressing the risks of weather modification, asserting that such practices pose a serious threat to public safety.
The story has gained widespread attention, with news outlets reporting on the broader debate over the ethics and science behind geoengineering.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment