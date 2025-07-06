403
German Green Party Urges Increased Aid to Ukraine
(MENAFN) A faction of German parliamentarians affiliated with the Green Party has issued a call for Chancellor Friedrich Merz to significantly boost military support for Ukraine.
Citing a delay in American weapons shipments, the group emphasized the need for Berlin to assume a more prominent role in assisting Kyiv.
This appeal was outlined in a letter obtained by a news outlet.
In the letter, Bundestag members Robin Wagener, Sara Nanni, Sebastian Schafer, and Anton Hofreiter expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government’s recently announced increase in military funding from EURO7.1 billion to EURO8.3 billion.
The deputies criticized this adjustment as inadequate, insisting that Germany must contribute more substantial support given the current geopolitical developments.
The legislators highlighted the United States’ suspension of certain arms transfers to Ukraine as a pivotal reason for Berlin to step up its commitments.
They proposed that Germany should raise its military aid to a minimum of EURO8.5 billion and ensure consistent funding at that level until at least 2029.
Known for their strong backing of Kyiv, the Green Party lawmakers claimed that the government still possesses fiscal flexibility within the existing budget parameters.
They also contended that the constitutional restrictions on public borrowing could be bypassed using specific legal exemptions.
So far, Berlin has provided close to EURO16 billion to Ukraine, including EURO11.2 billion in direct arms deliveries since the intensification of hostilities in 2022.
This contribution positions Germany as the largest single national donor to Ukraine after the United States and the United Kingdom, based on data from Germany’s Kiel Institute.
