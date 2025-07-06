Jordan Records Trade Surplus With 10 Arab Countries Amid Rising Exports

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- Jordan posted a trade surplus with ten Arab countries during the first third of 2025, driven by a notable increase in national exports and the continued expansion of regional trade partnerships, according to official trade data.Figures from the Department of Statistics, cited by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), show that Jordan's exports to countries within the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) grew by 19.6% year-on-year, reaching JD1.117 billion, up from JD934 million in the same period of 2024.Imports from GAFTA members also rose, increasing by 15.7% to JD1.822 billion compared to JD1.575 billion last year. The total trade volume between Jordan and the bloc reached JD2.94 billion, up from JD2.5 billion.Despite an overall trade deficit with GAFTA countries amounting to JD705 million, an increase from JD641 million last year, Jordan achieved a trade surplus with ten countries: Iraq, Lebanon, Kuwait, Syria, Palestine, Algeria, Bahrain, Yemen, Libya, and Morocco. In contrast, trade deficits were recorded with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Tunisia, and Sudan.Arab markets accounted for the largest share of Jordan's export destinations during the period, representing 40.6% of total national exports.Saudi Arabia remained Jordan's top export market within the bloc, receiving JD338 million worth of goods, a 23.4% rise from the same period last year. Iraq followed with JD273 million in exports, up 17.7%. Exports to Syria showed the sharpest growth, soaring by 453.8% to JD72 million.Saudi Arabia also continued to be Jordan's largest source of imports, with inbound goods valued at JD993 million. This contributed to a trade deficit of approximately JD655 million with the Kingdom during the period.Jordan's main exports to Arab countries included fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, salts, skincare products, processed foods, furniture, textiles, clothing, and paints.On the import side, key products included crude oil and petroleum derivatives, jewelry, food items, plastic sheets and panels, titanium dioxide, polyethylene, polystyrene, iron, and related goods.The Greater Arab Free Trade Area, which came into effect in January 2005, is a regional economic alliance among 18 Arab countries aimed at boosting trade and economic integration through reduced tariffs and simplified customs procedures.Officials say the growing trade with Arab partners aligns with the objectives of Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, which targets stronger regional integration, export growth, and diversification of trade partnerships.