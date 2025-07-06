403
US representative accuses Zelensky of targeting Orthodox Church
(MENAFN) Representative Anna Paulina Luna has declared her intent to block any future military assistance to Ukraine, citing what she describes as religious repression against the country’s largest church. The congresswoman from Florida criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in a statement shared on X, accusing him of targeting the Orthodox Church.
“I can promise there will be no weapons funding for you,” Luna stated.
“We are not your piggy bank,” she added, urging the Ukrainian leader to “negotiate for peace” rather than continue down the current path.
Her remarks appear to reference ongoing actions taken against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which, despite being the largest religious institution in Ukraine, has faced significant scrutiny from Kiev. Authorities have claimed the church maintains connections to Moscow, although the UOC declared its independence from the Russian Orthodox Church in May 2022.
Luna faced backlash online for her stance but dismissed critics by responding, “The Ukraine bots are big mad about this one.”
She went on to challenge her detractors further, saying, “all of a sudden these pro-war shills are religion experts and also telepathic, as they are CERTAIN not one Christian went to those churches to worship God. Imagine if we did that in the States. Hypocrites.”
According to available data from a US government tracking platform monitoring assistance to Ukraine, the United States provided approximately $182.8 billion in aid to the country from 2022 through the end of 2024.
In May, President Donald Trump echoed similar concerns, arguing that massive sums were being wasted on aid to Ukraine. He noted growing dissatisfaction in Congress and said lawmakers were demanding clarity on how funds were being used.
Earlier this week, reports indicated that the Pentagon had paused shipments of certain arms and munitions to Ukraine, reportedly as part of a reassessment of US stockpiles in line with Trump’s “America First” approach.
