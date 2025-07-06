403
Delusion vs reality: Musk moves forward with new political party
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has officially revealed his decision to move forward with creating a new political party, a step that follows a recent clash with President Donald Trump over major fiscal policy issues.
On Saturday, Musk voiced strong criticism of both major US political factions, accusing them of mismanaging public funds and harming the country’s financial well-being. “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste and graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” he posted on X, the platform he owns. “Today, the America Party is formed to give you your freedom.”
Although he provided limited detail regarding the development of the party, Musk suggested that concrete actions could begin “next year,” aligning with the 2026 US midterm elections. These elections will determine the fate of all 435 House seats and 33 Senate seats. For the initiative to become a formal nationwide political entity, it would need to register with the Federal Election Commission as a political party committee.
“The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield,” Musk stated in another post, referencing ancient military tactics.
Musk initially introduced the concept of the America Party last month. This week, he reaffirmed his commitment and officially confirmed on Saturday that the project will proceed. His decision is closely tied to his firm stance against Trump’s expansive tax and spending legislation, known as the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’.
Musk initially introduced the concept of the America Party last month. This week, he reaffirmed his commitment and officially confirmed on Saturday that the project will proceed. His decision is closely tied to his firm stance against Trump’s expansive tax and spending legislation, known as the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’.
