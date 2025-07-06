Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Targets Airfield in Russia's Voronezh

2025-07-06 01:29:57
(MENAFN) Ukraine's Special Operations Forces launched a precision strike on the Borysoglebsk airfield in Russia's Voronezh Region on Saturday, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff. This operation is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to disrupt Russia's airstrike capabilities against Ukrainian territory, the General Staff revealed in a statement.

The targeted airfield is a key Russian base housing Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM fighter jets. "A depot containing glide bombs, a trainer aircraft and possibly additional aircraft were hit during the strike," the statement added.

In response, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defense systems intercepted and downed over 100 Ukrainian drones across various regions of Russia overnight. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed on social media that two drones approaching Moscow were successfully repelled.

Meanwhile, Voronezh Governor Aleksandr Gusev confirmed no casualties were reported following the airstrike, although a power line in one of the region's municipalities was damaged by falling drone debris.

