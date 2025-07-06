Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deal To Acquire Tiktok From China's Bytedance Nears Completion, Says President Trump


2025-07-06 01:05:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The agreement for the acquisition of the popular social media platform TikTok from China's ByteDance is reportedly close to being finalized, according to U.S. President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

Trump stated that Washington plans to begin discussions with Beijing on this matter around July 7 or 8.“Our deal is almost ready. We will start talks with China on Monday or Tuesday. We think we will probably need permission from China. It's not certain, but it's likely,” he said.

Earlier, on June 29, in an interview with Fox News, Trump mentioned that“a group of very wealthy individuals” is prepared to purchase TikTok from ByteDance.

