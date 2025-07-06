Oneplus Buds 4 India Launch Confirmed For July 8: Specs And Features Revealed

OnePlus Buds 4's key features have been revealed ahead of the advanced earphone's India launch next week. Users of earphones are excited about what features to anticipate from OnePlus India's upgraded model as the company prepares to introduce the OnePlus Buds 4 next Tuesday, July 8, along with the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5.

Some of the main features of the new TWS earphones have already been announced by OnePlus ahead of the debut. Stronger battery life and active noise cancellation (ANC) information are two examples. Zen Green and Storm Grey are the two colour options for the earbuds. However, since the model outperforms the OnePlus Buds 3, which were released in early 2024, more features for the TWS earbuds have also been made public on the Amazon website.

The next TWS earphones will have twin DAC units in addition to 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters, according to Amazon's OnePlus Buds 4 website. Notably, they will give a Hi-Res Audio certification in addition to supporting the LHDC 5.0 audio codec and providing an immersive 3D spatial audio experience.

Following OnePlus' announcement that the Buds 4 will include a Transparency mode and up to 55dB adaptive ANC, the website has now disclosed that the earbuds would also have a three-mic system that includes feed-forward, feedback, and a conversation mic for AI-backed call noise cancellation. The OnePlus Buds 4 earphones are supposed to offer real-time AI translation that customers can experience with a simple tap.

The TWS earbuds provide a steady Bluetooth connection even while you're outside thanks to their support for Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity, and Steady Connect technology. Additionally, the OnePlus Buds 4 will have a dedicated gaming mode with ultra-low latency of up to 47 ms.

With the charging case, the OnePlus Buds 4 are said to last 45 hours on a single charge thanks to its high charging and battery model. According to reports, the earbuds can play music for up to 11 hours on their own before needing to be charged again. The earbuds will be on sale on Amazon and the official e-store when they launch in India at 2:00 PM on July 8.